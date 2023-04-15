Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Hits $41.11 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00017870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $41.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,870,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,730,662 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

