Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 76.3% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 21,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

