Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25,144.87

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25,144.87 and traded as high as $25,477.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $25,445.00, with a volume of 27,001 shares changing hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25,139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24,123.29.

