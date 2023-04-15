Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $318.57. 56,278,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,281,376. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $347.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

