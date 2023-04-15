Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.