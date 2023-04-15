Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,019,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 139,304 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 190,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

