iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Cut by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $82.00. 3,160,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,950. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.