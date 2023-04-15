iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.47% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $54,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEUR stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

