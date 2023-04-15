iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 513,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

