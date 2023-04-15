iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

