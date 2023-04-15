iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706,766 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 4.5% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 3.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $605,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,860,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $90.83. 777,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,863. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

