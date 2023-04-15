iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

