iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

