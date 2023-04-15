iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 141.1% in March

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,514,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after buying an additional 21,818,150 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 489,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

