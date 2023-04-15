iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Counselling Inc.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 13.8% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.55. 528,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

