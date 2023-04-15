iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 34,550 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

