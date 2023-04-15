iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.