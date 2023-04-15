iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Trimmed by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

