iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 10.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,428,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. 357,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,073. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

