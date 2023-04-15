iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,255 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401,489 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

