iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after buying an additional 9,150,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,489 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

