Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 592.0% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 1.0 %

ISUZY opened at $11.43 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

