Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 764 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $194.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 926.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

