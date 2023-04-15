Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.30.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

