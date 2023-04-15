Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $299,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,585,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

