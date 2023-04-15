Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

