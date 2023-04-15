Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after acquiring an additional 265,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 156,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

