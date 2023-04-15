Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $209.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

