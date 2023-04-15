Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,943 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

