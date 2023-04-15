Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,946 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $44,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

TSLA stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.85.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.