Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,093 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $387.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.30. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

