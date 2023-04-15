Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $30.50 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of C stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
