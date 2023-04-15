Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $36.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWD stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.