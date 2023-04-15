Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $50.09 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 23,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

