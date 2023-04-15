Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $45.41 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $221.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.06.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

