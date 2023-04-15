Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Serica Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

