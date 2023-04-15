Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.