Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Treatt (LON:TET)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Treatt Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 652 ($8.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($13.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 580.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 612.60. The company has a market cap of £397.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,963.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Treatt

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

In other news, insider Philip O’Connor purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £36,090.50 ($44,694.12). In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895 ($24,637.77). Also, insider Philip O’Connor bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £36,090.50 ($44,694.12). Insiders own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

