Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $151,931.23 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $151,931.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01121871 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,325.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

