John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 283.5% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 283.5% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. 67,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

