John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 283.5% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 283.5% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. 67,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.50.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
