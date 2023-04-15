John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 283.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 283.5% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. 67,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.