JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.25 ($1.17). Approximately 36,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 61,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.75 ($1.17).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.74. The firm has a market cap of £74.37 million and a PE ratio of -1,212.50.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

