JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Update

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
JTEKT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JTEKY opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $23.87.
About JTEKT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JTEKT (JTEKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.