JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Update

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

JTEKT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JTEKY opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

