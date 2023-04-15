Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3219 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $14.69 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

