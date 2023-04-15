Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 304.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kamada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada Company Profile

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 20,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

See Also

