Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $126.10 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

