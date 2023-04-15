Kanawha Capital Management LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 245,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

