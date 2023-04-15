Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.59. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.