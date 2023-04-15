Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average of $360.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

