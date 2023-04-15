Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,011 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.07. 1,559,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

