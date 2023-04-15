Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 74,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.